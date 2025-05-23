MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.04. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $551.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.