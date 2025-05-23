MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after purchasing an additional 813,634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 976.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,891.44. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,001 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.