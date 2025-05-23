MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,993,000 after purchasing an additional 843,996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 822.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 370,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 295,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,891,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI opened at $13.66 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. William Blair raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

