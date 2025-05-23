MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

