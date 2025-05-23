MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $217,145,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,498,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,076,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 351,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,745 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.11 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.