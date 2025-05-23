MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 47,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $13.25 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.31.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,280.80. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $136,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,084,259.40. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,014 shares of company stock worth $736,283 in the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

