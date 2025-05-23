MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,779 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $34,779,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $32,368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 236,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,172 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,280,000 after acquiring an additional 94,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $73.39.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

