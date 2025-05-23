MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after buying an additional 1,094,134 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after buying an additional 859,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,605,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 335,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 191,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. This represents a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713 over the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 22.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.