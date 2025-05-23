MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Invests $1.70 Million in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $40.01 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

