MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,423 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.18% of Capital Clean Energy Carriers worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEC opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

Capital Clean Energy Carriers ( NASDAQ:CCEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 46.85%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds cut Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Featured Articles

