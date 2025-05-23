MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,076 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bread Financial worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bread Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bread Financial by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFH stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

