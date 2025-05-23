MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,381 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in TEGNA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.70 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

