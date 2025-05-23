MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,151 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.24%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

