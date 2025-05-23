MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 8,165 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

