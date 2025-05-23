MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 8,922 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,139,000 after acquiring an additional 672,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,526 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intapp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intapp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $216,144.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,078.24. This represents a 9.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $298,949.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,264.76. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,557 shares of company stock worth $13,090,922. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $56.41 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

