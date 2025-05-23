MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Cinemark worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Stock Up 0.7%

Cinemark stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

