MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $6,957,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 598.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,923,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,953,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB opened at $29.32 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

