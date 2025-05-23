MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Everest Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.4%

EG opened at $335.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.09.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

