MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 154,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.