MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 142,041 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,041 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 999,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,528.92. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

