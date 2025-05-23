MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 6,179 Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 2.57% of Global X E-Commerce ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EBIZ opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

