MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 9,668 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

