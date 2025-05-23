MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Trims Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Masimo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masimo by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,823,000 after acquiring an additional 943,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,791,000 after acquiring an additional 135,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 target price on Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masimo

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,053 shares of company stock worth $6,998,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.