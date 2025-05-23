Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.