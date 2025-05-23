Northern Trust Corp Has $4.10 Million Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 101.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.92.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

