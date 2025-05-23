OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $17.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

OUT stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

