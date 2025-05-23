Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $160.82 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.24.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,197,771.36. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $76,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,122.88. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,202 shares of company stock worth $3,265,129 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PLMR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLMR

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.