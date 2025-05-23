Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $68,986,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,211,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after buying an additional 190,449 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after buying an additional 139,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $8,643,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,290.30. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $460,409 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

