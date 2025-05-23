Q1 EPS Estimates for BBWI Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

