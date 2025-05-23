Seagate Technology’s (STX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after buying an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,717,000 after buying an additional 162,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after buying an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $370,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

