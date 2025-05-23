SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

