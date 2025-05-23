Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Outlook for BBWI Q3 Earnings

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBWI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

NYSE BBWI opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

