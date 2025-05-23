TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,371,000. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $18,606,000. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in TeraWulf by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

