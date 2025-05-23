The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,435 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $3,094,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.21 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

