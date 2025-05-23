The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,183 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Campbell’s by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Campbell’s from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

