Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJT. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DJT opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $54.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 57,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,533,387.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,459.32. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,365 shares of company stock worth $5,410,300. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Articles

