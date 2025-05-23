Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $381,057,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

