United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Position Lessened by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of United Parks & Resorts worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The firm had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

