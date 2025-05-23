Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Viasat Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $10.08 on Friday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 353,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 301,257 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $2,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

