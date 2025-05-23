W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,201,000 after buying an additional 135,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 120,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

