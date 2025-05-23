Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $194.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.