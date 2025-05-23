Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WY opened at $25.25 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

