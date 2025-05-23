Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XERS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of XERS opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 20.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 67,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

