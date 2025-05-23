Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after purchasing an additional 489,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after buying an additional 2,345,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,470,000 after acquiring an additional 306,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $43,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZETA opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

