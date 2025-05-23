Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,775,000 after purchasing an additional 285,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,807,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 175,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,902,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,698,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,267,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,016,000 after purchasing an additional 390,601 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

