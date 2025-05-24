14,393 Shares in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VYX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR Voyix

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

