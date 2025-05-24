29,807 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.93 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $402,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at $528,947.10. This trade represents a 43.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 20,875 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $145,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,593.54. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,806 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

