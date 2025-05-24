6,397 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,360. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Get Our Latest Report on CART

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.