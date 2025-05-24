9,118 Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTO opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.28 million, a P/E ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

