Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.87% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 652,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 116,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Alvino sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $45,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,030.80. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,439.16. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

